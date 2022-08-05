50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

NYC man charged in fatal shooting over cold fries tied to 2020 murder

The NYPD also formally charged Michael Morgan with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October...
The NYPD also formally charged Michael Morgan with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October 2020.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) – A 20-year-old man in New York is accused of fatally shooting a McDonald’s employee during a dispute over cold fries earlier this week.

While Michael Morgan, 20, was being questioned over Monday’s shooting, he implicated himself in a 2020 murder in Brooklyn.

As a result, the NYPD formally charged Morgan with the murder of 28-year-old Kevin Holloman in October 2020.

The crime scene is just six blocks from where Morgan shot a McDonald’s employee in the neck Monday.

Police said Friday the McDonald’s employee died, according to WABC. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision

Latest News

Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million
GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway
First Alert Forecast - Aug. 5, 2022.
First Alert Forecast - Aug. 5, 2022
Three boys are back home thanks to a bloodhound who used scent to track the missing children....
‘It’s actually mostly Shiloh that found us’: Police K-9 helps track, find 3 lost boys
An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper...
Great Barrier Reef sees highest amount of coral cover in 36 years