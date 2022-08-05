FEMA approves additional $11M in Hurricane Laura relief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $11 million in federal grant funding for disaster aid related to Hurricane Laura relief efforts, according to Sen. John Kennedy.

The funds are part of a $69 million relief package intended for communities affected by Hurricane Laura and Ida.

A large portion of the funds is to assist in the repairing of schools that were damaged during the storms.

A breakdown of the funding for Southwest Louisiana is as follows:

$2,766,901 to the city of Sulphur for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.

$1,093,213 to Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs at the Sulphur High School’s campus related to Hurricane Laura.

$1,921,822 to Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs at the LeBlanc Middle School’s campus related to Hurricane Laura.

$ 1,438,724 to Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs at the Sam Houston High School campus related to Hurricane Laura.

$ 4,123,898 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs at the Curriculum & Instruction Tech Center campus related to Hurricane Laura.

