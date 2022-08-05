50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FEMA approves additional $11M in Hurricane Laura relief

FEMA
FEMA(Source: FEMA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $11 million in federal grant funding for disaster aid related to Hurricane Laura relief efforts, according to Sen. John Kennedy.

The funds are part of a $69 million relief package intended for communities affected by Hurricane Laura and Ida.

A large portion of the funds is to assist in the repairing of schools that were damaged during the storms.

A breakdown of the funding for Southwest Louisiana is as follows:

  • $2,766,901 to the city of Sulphur for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $1,093,213 to Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs at the Sulphur High School’s campus related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $1,921,822 to Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs at the LeBlanc Middle School’s campus related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $ 1,438,724 to Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs at the Sam Houston High School campus related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $ 4,123,898 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs at the Curriculum & Instruction Tech Center campus related to Hurricane Laura.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision

Latest News

Smart Living: The chronic pain epidemic, rethinking how it’s treated
Smart Living: The chronic pain epidemic, rethinking how it’s treated
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 4, 2022
11th Street death ruled homicide
Neighbors in shock after 11th St. man’s death ruled a homicide
Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday, July 8, because of a leak that...
Boil advisory issued for area of Moss Bluff