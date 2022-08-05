Concrete strips laid along I-210 median

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Concrete strips being laid in the medians of Interstate 210 will anchor cable barriers being installed, according to officials with the Department of Transportation.

KPLC has received questions about the purpose of the concrete, which look like sidewalks running down the median.

The strips are “mowing pads,” to keep grass from growing in to the cable barriers.

