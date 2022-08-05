50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Concrete strips laid along I-210 median

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Concrete strips being laid in the medians of Interstate 210 will anchor cable barriers being installed, according to officials with the Department of Transportation.

KPLC has received questions about the purpose of the concrete, which look like sidewalks running down the median.

The strips are “mowing pads,” to keep grass from growing in to the cable barriers.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder
Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man

Latest News

Concrete strips
Concrete strips
50.2 million Americans deal with chronic pain daily. That’s one in five Americans who live with...
Smart Living: The chronic pain epidemic, rethinking how it’s treated
Concordia Parish Correctional employee arrested after 3 escape
Gas golf carts now allowed to be driven on streets of Welsh