Center for Health Services holding Medicaid application event

Center for Health Services Medicaid Application Rush
Center for Health Services Medicaid Application Rush(SWLA Center for Health Services)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Center for Health Services will hold Medicaid Application Rush events at four locations the week of Aug. 8 through 12.

Residents wanting to apply for Medicaid can bring one form of identification to one of the locations below on the listed date, no appointment needed.

The application events will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Monday, Aug. 8 - Lafayette (500 Patterson St.)
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 - Crowley (526 Crowley Rayne Hwy)
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Oberlin (112 N 6th St.)
  • Friday, Aug. 12 - Lake Charles (2000 Opelousas St.)

