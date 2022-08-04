THURSDAY FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Rainy Afternoon Ahead For Some

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Rain chances today overall at 60%. Noon-4 pm, peak time for Lake Charles after 4 pm. Some showers popping along the coast early morning (after 7).

We hit 91 in Lake Charles yesterday (roughly 3-4 pm). Our heat index peaked around 102, roughly 3:30 pm. 93 is the average high this time of year. 100 degrees is the record, set in 1897. Deridder hit 95. 87 Jennings area due to more rain coverage. Our normal overnight low is around 76.

Upper 70s around the area. Mid 80s along the coast, including Cameron. Our visibility across the area is good. Ten miles plus. Oakdale lower. Stormvision HD Radar is quiet at this hour. We have seen some small pockets of showers popping east, south of Lafayette. Winds are light across the area. Mainly from the south.

Partly to mostly cloudy across the area on Futurecast to start our daylight hours. Afternoon, things begin to pop Near Jennings in Jeff Davis Parish and also eastern Cameron Parish. Potentially stormy in Calcasieu Parish and Lake Charles in the 3 pm hour on Futurecast. Most of the potential activity winds down by the 5-6 pm hour. Shower chances spotty early evening and wind down post-sunset. Friday morning, rain chances start early along the coast near Cameron. There could be some heavy downpours. More widespread-rain chances in the afternoon. Friday overall has a 70% chance of showers. Not a wash-out on the upcoming weekend, but shower and thunderstorm chances are fair. Just a few popping-up. Rain totals today could be a quarter to a half-inch locally. Futurecast shows near a half-inch potentially for Lake Charles.

The tropical development for the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic looks quiet the next five days. The east Pacific has some activity in south Mexico. A very good chance of development over the next 5 days.

Your “umbrellacast” has our shower chances at 60% today. The rainfall outlook for the seven day is generally looking wet. 1-1.5″ on the WPC seven day. Closer to 2″ for Cameron Parish.

Today’s perspective: Clouds here and there, hot and muggy. A high of 91. Winds south 5-10 mph, A 60% chance of PM showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy tonight and a low of 76. Shower chances end early.

Friday: We have an 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. With a greater chance of more widespread rain, a high near 87.

Friday night: Partly cloudy and a low of 76.

Saturday: Fairly sunny and a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, a high of 89.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 89. Shower and thunderstorm chances at 60%.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 90.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly sunny and a high of 90. Shower and thunderstorm chances in the PM at 60%

Wednesday: a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, Partly sunny and about 90 for the high

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.