SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 3, 2022.

Brian James Freeman, 30, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license (2 charges); hit & run driving; contempt of court; domestic abuse; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; failure to stop or yield.

Darius Joseph Fontenot, 47, Lake Charles: Speeding; proper equipment required on vehicles; broken tail lamps; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; no motor vehicle insurance.

Kevin Joseph Chambers, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Ioannin John Olympiou, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle while under suspension; broken tail lamps.

Nhan Minh Le, 40, Lake Charles: Criminal conspiracy; theft of $25,000 or more; racketeering.

Calvin Timothy Clifton, 55, Converse, TX: Conspiracy; theft of $25,000 or more; racketeering.

Gilbert Guzman, 35, Karnes City, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Larry Fredrick Webster, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; disturbing the peace.

Danyshia Monae Brown, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Charlie Bill Still III, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Brooke Ashley Perkins, 39, Lake Charles: Prohibited activities or sanctions.

Mark Dwayne Perkins, 56, Lake Charles: Prohibited activities or sanctions.

Scott Steven Mccutcheon, 32, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Harold James Nevels Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Malfeasance in office; stalking.

Brandon Blake Vincent, 36, Sulphur: Second offense battery of a dating partner.

Jon Thomas Mobley, 29, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Ebonica DShean Brignac, 38, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Trina Wynette Sirman, 51, Iowa: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Robert Del Hebert Jr., 51, Vinton: Aggravated flight from an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license (2 charges); failure to signal while turning (2 charges); driving on the right side of the road; speeding; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer.

