Rainy Weather to End the Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Spotty showers and storms were present across portions of the area Wednesday, and rain returns again for our Thursday. Activity will develop off to the East, before making its way towards the area by the mid-afternoon. If you need to be outside, have an umbrella ready and you can also keep an eye on the sky with the First Alert weather App. Friday is a similar story with showers and thunderstorms once again in our area. With the rain and cloudiness around, our high temperatures stay in the upper 80′s to around 90, a few degrees lower than normal. Nighttime lows will remain in the mid 70′s.

Higher rain chances round out the work week (KPLC)

Chances of showers and thunderstorms continue into Saturday as well. Later in the weekend an upper-level high pressure off to the west may come close enough to the area to sneak some drier weather into the area. That being said, pop-up showers and storms are still possible as typical of this time of year. The same pattern persists into next week with chances for daily showers and storms, as well as similar temperatures. The tropics will remain quiet over the next five days due to dry air still lurking across the basin, with no development expected.

- Max Lagano

