McNeese State Begins Fall Training Camp

By Matthew Travis
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Football returned to Lake Charles on Wednesday as McNeese State returned to the football field for the beginning of Fall Training Camp, and it was a hot one as temperatures neared triple digits, but that didn’t slow down the Cowboys.

Despite the heat, McNeese State was hard at work preparing for their season opener against Montana State, and they were working with the phrase “Tough. Attitude. Discipline.” in the back of their minds. This is the Cowboys’ mantra entering the 2022 season, as head coach Gary Goff calls them the “Cowboys values”.

“We call them our Cowboys values, and that’s our standards, standards of the program, and we live by those, every day, every practice, every game” said Coach Goff following the first day of fall camp.

The players are buying into it as well, “The core values are something we choose to live by each and every day on, and off the field, and I couldn’t have chose a better mantra to go into the season with, it’s definitely shown itself on the field, and in the off season the guys worked extremely hard, and we truly embodied every value that Coach Goff brought, and I’m sure it’s going to carry us very far this season” Calvin Barkat.

