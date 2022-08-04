The "Louisiana Crown Act," makes an impact on many in the Lake area.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Natural hairstyles have always been a trend, but now they’re here to stay with the Louisiana Crown Act.

It went into effect Monday, prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers because of their hairstyles.

“I love taking something and creating it to be something else, I love giving women and males the extra boost of confidence they may need by viewing themselves in a different light,” Hairstylist Angeline Purdy said.

Purdy has been doing hair since high school and specializes in natural hair textures.

She said that’s about 90 percent of her clientele.

“I see anywhere from five to six clients a day, so I would say probably 50 or 60 clients, natural,” Purdy said.

Purdy said she often finds herself being a source of encouragement for many of her clients who question if their look is professional enough for the workplace.

“They tend to believe that certain styles aren’t professional, but I believe if you know how to maintain it, and upkeep your natural, even in its natural state, it can be very professional, I don’t see why it should be a difference,” Purdy said.

With the Louisiana Crown Act now in place, which stops discrimination from styles like locs, braids, bantu knots and more.

Purdy said she believes this new law will be impactful.

“I actually love the idea of it, I love that we are being able to authentically be ourselves and not have to conform to a standard that was never created for us in the first place,” Purdy said.

Twins Khloe and Katelynn Oliver said there is beauty in natural hair and people who wear it are crowned with glory.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.