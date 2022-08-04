LCPD: 11th St. death ruled a homicide; victim identified

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The death of a man found inside a home on the 1100 block of 11th Street Wednesday has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Officers visited the home in reference to a welfare concern around 2:44 p.m., according to police. A family member told officers he had discovered Tafford James Deshotel, 66, deceased inside the home.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office has conducted a preliminary examination, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead detectives Sgt. John Russell or Sgt. William Loving at (337) 491-1311.

We will have more information as it is made available.

