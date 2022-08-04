LB Kiko Alonso to sign with the Saints, 2 years removed from tearing ACL

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints worked out one of their former linebackers, Kiko Alonso, Thursday morning, he is two years removed from tearing his ACL according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Reunion: Former #Saints LB Kiko Alonso worked out for New Orleans this morning and is expected to sign, source said. He hasn’t played since 2019, but is in shape and the Saints will take a shot given his familiarity. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2022

Alonso played for the Saints in 2019 and tore his ACL in a playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings that season.

During the 2019 season, Alonso played in 13 games with the Saints with three starts and finished the season with 31 total tackles and three tackles-for-loss.

The former Oregon Duck was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

