Hamilton Christian alum Jace Peterson wins Heart and Hustle award

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and Hamilton Christian alum Jace Peterson is a recipient of this...
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and Hamilton Christian alum Jace Peterson is a recipient of this years’ MLB Heart and Hustle award.(Milwaukee Brewers Twitter)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and Hamilton Christian alum Jace Peterson is a recipient of this years’ MLB Heart and Hustle award.

The Heart and Hustle award was created by the MLB Players Association in 2005, and is awarded to an active player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game, according to MLB.com.

One player from all 30 active MLB teams earn the award every year.

Peterson graduated in 2008 from the Hamilton Christian Academy in Lake Charles.

