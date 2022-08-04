Gas golf carts now allowed to be driven on streets of Welsh

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Welsh residents are now allowed to traverse the streets of the town in gas-powered golf carts - provided that they have a permit and their carts are properly equipped.

An ordinance previously put into place allowed residents to travel on town streets in motorized golf carts.

There are several rules that must be followed before operating a golf cart on town streets.

Here are some of the rules, including where to cross state highways.

Must have a permit.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Golf carts must be properly insured and proof of insurance must be provided to the Welsh Police Department when applying for permit.

The ordinance does not allow for lawn mowers, tractors, four-wheelers, ATVs to be driven on town streets.

Carts may only be operated during daylight hours.

Carts may only cross Highways 99 and 90 at designated crossings. Carts are not allowed to travel down state highways or in their right-of-ways. Cross Hwy. 90 at South Polk Street. Cross Hwy. 99 between East Nichols and West Nichols. Cross Hwy. 99 between North Street and Beaufort Street.

Carts may not be operated during inclement weather.

Carts must be equipped with a rearview mirrors.

Carts must be equipped with front and rear turn signals, head lights and brake lights.

Carts must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and overtaking vehicles at all times.

No children under the age of 6. The maximum number of persons shall be two persons per seat.

Carts cannot drive on town sidewalks.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.