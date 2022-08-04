COVID-19 in SWLA: August 4, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 60% of cases and 27% of deaths from July 14 to July 20.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,085 new cases.

· 516 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 5 new deaths.

· 677 patients hospitalized (12 fewer than previous update).

· 67% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 98 new cases.

· 17 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 37 patients hospitalized (5 fewer than previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 73 new cases.

· 13 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 16 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 11 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 6 active cases among inmates.

· 6 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

News

New research says screen time does not negatively affect children’s intelligence

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rhonda Hardin
Researchers found those who played video games for more than one hour increased their IQ by about two and a half points.

COVID

Good News Project donates boxes of medical equipment to military hospital in Ukraine

Updated: 23 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: August 3, 2022

Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: August 2, 2022

Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Using stem cells to help babies with heart defects

Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
Almost one in one-hundred babies is born with a heart defect each year in the United States.

Health

LDH releases emergency rule on abortions

Updated: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Alena Noakes
The Louisiana Department of Health has released an emergency declaration detailing the list of conditions deeming an unborn child “medically futile.”

COVID

Despite low unemployment rate understaffing remains an issue locally and nationally

Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT

COVID

Anakeesta Investigation

Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
Anakeesta Investigation

Health

Laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to bacteria

Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT
|
By Deon Guillory
It includes all flavors sold nationwide under store brand labels at places like Walmart, Walgreens, Target and CVS.