Coast Guard responds to oil discharge near Bayou Sorrel; no impact to wildlife

US Coast Guard
US Coast Guard(David Weydert / U.S. Coast Guard)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Information provided by US Coast Guard:

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard continues to monitor the clean-up efforts Thursday, Aug. 4, after oil was discharged from the WCC Energy facility in the vicinity of Frog Lake near Bayou Sorrel, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge personnel initially received a notification that WCC Energy had a discharge of oil while piping into a containment system directly from well heads on July 31, 2022.

The staff at WCC Energy secured the oil discharge, and OMI Environmental Solutions has been hired as the oil spill removal organization. The OSRO has since placed 700 feet of sorbent boom around the affected area and have utilized a skimmer as well as sorbent materials to recover oil product. It is estimated that approximately 4,000 gallons of crude oil entered the water.

“The Coast Guard is committed to overseeing a timely cleanup of oil to mitigate environmental impacts through its coordination with partner agencies and the continued assessment of shoreline and waterways,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michael Novak, Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge Commanding Officer.

There have been no reports of impact to wildlife at this time.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

