Center for Reproductive Rights files writ with La. Supreme Court

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, August 4, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the Boies Schiller Flexner Law Firm filed an emergency writ to the Louisiana Supreme Court, asking the court to reinstate a preliminary injunction blocking the state’s trigger bans on abortion.

Those bans took effect on Monday, August 1, after a state appellate court ordered the district court to lift the preliminary injunction it had issued.

As it stands now, abortion is currently unavailable in Louisiana.

An attorney representing the Center for Reproductive Rights argued that the bans must be blocked while the case is litigated in court.

