Authorities conduct training exercise at DeRidder Junior High School

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Officers with the DeRidder Police Department and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office are conducting a practical training exercise at DeRidder Junior High School today, Aug. 4, 2022.

The safety training is in coordination with the Beauregard Parish School Board.

Residents in the area are advised that this is just a training exercise.

