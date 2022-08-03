Waitr announces in-stadium ordering for Caesars Superdome

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Waitr, soon to be known as ASAP, has announced a partnership with the New Orleans Saints to bring in-stadium ordering to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Fans, in select sections, will be able to order food and beverages from their phones using the new ASAP app for all Saints home games.

The deal with the Saints is the latest high-profile agreement the company has secured with teams from the National Football League. Just last week, the delivery and payments technology company partnered for stadium service with the New York Jets and New York Giants.

“We’re excited to provide this unique stadium experience for some of the best fans in the NFL,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of Waitr Holdings Inc. “Our proprietary in-stadium ordering technology provides what we consider an essential service because it allows Saints fans to skip the concession lines and pick up their order without missing any of the game action.”

To order food and beverages, including alcohol, using the ASAP platform, fans simply scan QR codes in the concourse or download the ASAP app. With notifications enabled, they are alerted when their order is ready for pickup.

