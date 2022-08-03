SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 2, 2022.

Kurt Robinson, 58, Lake Charles: Strangulation; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000.

Petra Dee Page, 54, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Jason Tyler Higgins, 22, Heflin, AL: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jadavien Demarco Banks, 35, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Darius Kevon Leslie, 21, Miliedgeville, GA: Rvocation of parole.

Ayawna Jatyjane Mercedez NI Breaux, 18, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Abbie Gail Deshotel, 55, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Chyanne Rachelle Mancil, 30, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000.

Christenia Nicole Bean, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse.

Lisa Ann Landry, 54, Lake Charles: Cruelty to a person with infirmities.

Leandro Isabel Cruz, 47, Sulphur: Interfering with an investigation; resisting an officer by force; assault; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; trespassing; battery of a police officer.

Brooklynn Nicole Sicard, 21, Baton Rouge: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Bernie Christopher Ramirez, 54, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (4 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; false representation; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Allen Thompson, 28, DeRidder: Probation detainer.

Randy Ray Williams Jr., 39, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Josue Manuel Soto-Rodriguez, 28, Lake Charles: First-degree rape.

Shavar Rushar Richards, 28, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.