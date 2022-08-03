50/50 Thursdays
Police presence near Enterprise, 11th Street

By Andrea Robinson and Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several police units are at a home near Enterprise Boulevard and 11th Street.

Crime scene tape is up and the road is blocked off.

Lake Charles police aren’t giving many details, but say it is part of an ongoing investigation.

Representatives of the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office say they are headed to the scene.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

