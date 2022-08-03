50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days

RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville(KALB)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana.

It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently.

Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502 plane crashed on an exit ramp on I-49.

Just a day before, in a non-fatal accident, an Air Tractor AT-502 “struck a wire in flight damaging the rudder and ground looped on landing” near Port Barre, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There have been several accidents involving crop dusters across the United States in the last few days.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder
Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man

Latest News

Police presence near intersection of Enterprise Boulevard and 11th Street.
Police investigating after body found near Enterprise, 11th Street
James Machado, 24, of Meredith, New Hampshire.
Man accused of ramming patrol units during multi-parish chase
Police presence near Enterprise, 11th Street
RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville