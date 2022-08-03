New year brings new school for Hackberry High students

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Hackberry High School students will be starting the year in a brand new school, and they got the first look at it Tuesday evening.

“Our school, you know its aged,” said Hackberry High parent Michael Fewell. “It was a great place for several years, but I think it’s a great opportunity to have something nice.”

For many Hackberry students, their parents and grandparents walked the halls of Hackberry High School, but the new school year brings with it a new facility.

“There is a lot of things that we have now that were a little tight at the old school, and they are excited to start the new school year in the new school,” Cameron Superintendent Charlie Lemons said.

Lemons said age played a factor in the decision to build a new school. Repairs and hurricane damage surpassed millions of dollars and only served as a bandage.

“You didn’t know from one day to the next if the heat or air was going to be working,” Lemons said.

Hackberry residents voted to build a new facility, and fast-forward almost two years, it will open just in time for the start of the year.

“The school is roughly 65,000 to 70,000 square feet,” Lemons said. “We have plenty of classroom space, we have one gymnasium, an extra-large cafeteria. We have everything we need in a modern-day school.”

Parents who attended Tuesday’s open house say they are excited for the new facility.

“This is a big opportunity for our small community here,” parent Becky Gray said. “To be able to come together and have something new like this, after the hurricanes and the tragedy that we have been through.”

“You know, coming back from the hurricane, I think it’s just key to growing community,” Fewell said.

School starts in Cameron Parish on Thursday, Aug. 11.

