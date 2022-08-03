50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man posed as health inspector to steal from restaurants, police say

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who they...
Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who they say posed as a health inspector to steal from businesses.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Police in Las Vegas are looking for a man who they say posed as a health inspector in order to steal from restaurants last month.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the man stole from two fast-food restaurants on July 3.

Authorities said that in both cases, the suspect entered the businesses claiming to be a health inspector and convinced the employees to open the safes. After taking money from the safe, the suspect fled the area, Las Vegas police say.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the police department’s Spring Valley Patrol Investigations at 702-828-2639 or by email at SVACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by phone a702-385-5555 or on online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder
Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man

Latest News

KPLC's Legal Corner answers viewer's legal questions pertaining to civil matters.
LEGAL CORNER: Why do qualified domestic relations orders take so long?
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
Waitr (ASAP)
Waitr announces in-stadium ordering for Caesars Superdome
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty
Steven Michael Crowder has been charged with nine total counts in connection with a scheme to...
Detention officer charged with selling narcotics to inmates, sheriff says