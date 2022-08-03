50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU AgCenter: Vegetables to plant in August

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baton Rouge, La. (KPLC) - It’s time to start planning your fall vegetable garden - the LSU AgCenter released a list of vegetables you can plant this month in Louisiana.

The following vegetables are listed with the best planting dates for north and south Louisiana:

  • Broccoli (plants):
    • Aug. 1 - Oct. 31
  • Lima and bush beans (direct-seed):
    • Aug. 1 - Sept. 1
  • Cabbage (plants):
    • July 15 - Oct. 31
  • Collards (direct-seed):
    • July 15 - Oct. 31
  • Cucumbers (direct-seed or plants):
    • South: Aug. 1 - Sept. 15
    • North: July 15 - Aug. 31
  • Kale (direct-seed or plants):
    • South: July 15 - Nov. 15
    • North: July 15 - Oct. 31
  • Summer squash (direct-seed or plants):
    • South: July 1 - Sept. 15
    • North: July 1 - Aug. 31
  • Swiss chard (plants):
    • South: Aug. 15 - Oct. 30
    • North: Aug. 15 - Oct. 15
  • Turnips for roots (direct-seed):
    • July 15 - Oct. 31.

For more information, check out the AgCenter’s vegetable planting guide.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder
Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man

Latest News

Louisiana students show strong improvements on 2021-22 state test
Whitney Ard (mugshot).
Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl
RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville
CPPJ drainage webinar
CPPJ holds 3rd ‘Let’s Talk Drainage’ session