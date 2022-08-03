Louisiana students show strong improvements on 2021-22 state test

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education released 2021-22 LEAP scores showing student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems.

Students in grades three through eight improved three points in both math and ELA mastery rates. Eighty percent of Louisiana school systems improved their mastery rate when compared to 2020-21, the Louisiana Department of Education reported.

Calcasieu Parish scored top 10 in the state in growth among elementary and middle schools.

Vincent Settlement Elementary School, Nelson Elementary School, and DeQuincy Elementary School are in the top 15 in the state for one-year growth. T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School is tied for fourth in overall performance in Louisiana, with a mastery rate of 93 percent.

“This growth is exciting news for our district,” says CPSB Superintendent Dr. Shannon LaFargue. “We have endured so much, but our educators’ resiliency and commitment to our students inspires us to continue the great efforts by all.”

In addition to improving mastery rates, results from the 2021-22 LEAP assessments suggest that in-person learning was a contributing factor to progress. Students that engaged in virtual learning were outperformed by in-person learners.

“This progress is a true testament to the dedication of our educators to maintain high standards for students no matter the circumstance,” State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said.

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, mastery rates improved among numerous student subgroups including economically disadvantaged, students with disabilities, Asian, African American, and white.

Student scores are reported on five levels: unsatisfactory, approaching basic, basic, mastery, and advanced. Students who score mastery and advanced are considered ready for the next grade level.

“After the impact of a global pandemic and two of the strongest hurricanes in our state’s history, Louisiana’s students are back on their feet,” said Dr. Brumley.

Dr. Brumley also says they still have a lot of work to do, and educators need to be looking out for our third and fourth graders, making sure their understanding of literature is good in all subjects.

Other parishes in our area saw some growth or similar scores to the previous year.

In Allen Parish, 32 percent of students scored mastery and above, for a growth rate of two percent from last year.

Beauregard Parish students showed a 31 percent mastery rate, the same as last year.

Testers in Cameron Parish had a 36 percent mastery rate, the same as last year.

The mastery rate in Jefferson Davis Parish is 35 percent, up three percent from last year.

Vernon Parish students showed a 37 percent mastery rate, up two percent from last year.

LEAP results for the 2021-22 school year are available on the LDOE website.

