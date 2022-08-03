FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More Impactful Rain Today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We hit a mere 88 in Lake Charles yesterday, 93 being the average high this time of year. 100 degrees is the record, set in 1889. Our normal overnight low is around 76. A look at the first alert skycam of Lake Charles on a nice morning. 77 degrees in Lake Charles, also 77 in Deridder, Chennault, and Jennings. 80 in Sulphur. 85 Cameron.

Our visibility across the area is good. Ten miles plus. Oakdale, only a mile and a half visibility. Being in a valley, it happens.

Stormvision HD Radar is quiet at this hour. Have seen some small pockets of showers popping in Cameron Parish near Grand Chenier. Winds are light across the area. Mainly from the south. Partly to mostly cloudy across the area on futurecast to start our daylight hours. Pretty stormy eastern Jeff Davis and Cameron Parish mid-afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms spread across our area late-afternoon, here’s the 6 pm hour.

Shower chances linger into the evening and wind down post-sunset. You can see how the system rotates in the clouds Thursday morning. Scattered showers follow once we get some daytime heating. Rain chances across the ten-day are decent. Thursday looks to be the most widespread. Friday though is showing 80%. Not a wash-out on the upcoming weekend, but shower and thunderstorm chances are fair. Just a few popping-up.

Rain amounts today look spotty. Higher totals east in Vermillion Parish.

On Thursday we tack on more substantial amounts. Possibly a tenth of an inch for Lake Charles, a quarter-inch for Cameron. The tropical development for the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic looks quiet the next five days. The east Pacific has some activity in southern Mexico. Your “umbrellacast” has our shower chances at 50% today.

The rainfall outlook for the seven day is generally looking wetter. An inch or so, that is still not a lot. Areas east are expecting more. More along the lines of 2-3″.

Today’s perspective: Clouds here and there, hot and muggy. A high of 90. Winds south 5-10 mph, A 50% chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy tonight and a low of 76. Shower chances end early.

Thursday: Partly sunny and a high near 90. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday: We have an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. With a greater chance of more widespread rain, a high near 90.

Saturday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, a high of 89.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 90. Shower and thunderstorm chances at 50%.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 90.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly sunny and a high of 90. Shower and thunderstorm chances are at 50%.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, and about 87 for the high.

