COVID-19 in SWLA: August 3, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 60% of cases and 27% of deaths from July 14 to July 20.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,039 new cases.

· 476 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 10 new deaths.

· 689 patients hospitalized (3 greater than last update).

· 64% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 100 new cases.

· 21 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 patients hospitalized (6 fewer than last update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 75 new cases.

· 17 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths (1 probable death changed to confirmed).

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 10 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 10 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 14 new cases.

· 4 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 3 active cases among inmates.

· 6 active cases among staff members.

