Welsh man charged with vehicular homicide, DWI after passenger dies from crash injuries

Welsh, La. (KPLC) - A passenger in a vehicle that struck a power pole and a tree in Welsh last month has died from his injuries, police say.

The Welsh Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Welsh and Kennedy streets around 8 p.m. on July 2. The vehicle was driven by Reginald D. Jackson Sr., 40, of Welsh, and Jermaine Jones was a passenger, said Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet.

Police broke the passenger door and firefighters removed Jones from the car, Crochet said.

Jermaine Jones was airlifted to Lafayette General Hospital, and after weeks in the ICU and several surgeries, he has died, said Crochet.

After learning of Jones’ death Monday, police obtained a warrant for the driver, Reginald Jackson Sr. Jackson’s blood alcohol level had been over the legal limit at the time of the crash, and police found drugs in the vehicle, Chief Crochet said.

Jackson is charged with vehicular homicide as well as the following, which had been pending:

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Simple criminal damage to property

Driving under suspension

Reckless operation of a vehicle

Possession of marijuana/THC/chemical derivatives, first offense, 14 grams or less

Drug paraphernalia

Schedule II - prohibited acts

Possession of CDS schedule II (2 counts).

The toxicology report has not been completed, so police do not know whether Jackson was under the influence of drugs.

Jackson is held in the Jeff Davis Parish jail. His bond has not been set.

