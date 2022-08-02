50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”

For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.

Shea Mitchell, a Lieutenant with the St. George Fire Department, met Kelsey Dulaney while they were both working at Raising Cane’s several years ago. On May 28, the couple tied the knot at Parc 73 in Prairieville, Louisiana.

After the officiant asked Shea if he took Kelsey to be his wife, he ducked off to the side and huddled up with his groomsmen.

The men deliberated for a few seconds before Shea returned to his bride-to-be’s hands and said “I do.”

“My original reaction was ‘where is he going?’” Kelsey told FOX 8. “But when I realized what was happening, I thought it was hilarious. All of the groomsmen are like family so I wouldn’t have expected anything less. It made my day that much more special.”

The moment was captured by the Mitchells’ wedding videography company, Heartbeat Films, owned by Ryan and Brittany Rushing in Baton Rouge. The couple says they have had several weddings videos go viral, be it funny or emotional moments.

@heartbeatfilms

This was such a fun day .. be on the lookout for the full film coming soon! 💕 11 million+ views on instagram! #louisianaweddingvideographer #neworleansweddingvideographer #weddingtiktok #weddinginspo #weddingprank #funnyweddingmoments

♬ Marry You - Bruno Mars

So far, the Mitchells’ video has reached over 17 million views on Instagram and a combined 9.7 million views on TikTok.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder
Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say

Latest News

The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
SWLA Back-to-School Events
Donate school supplies for students in need.
Back-to-School Supply Drive Friday
It is a large, very old oak tree that’s been battered and bruised over the centuries, and it...
Heart of Louisiana: Sallier Oak
The Sallier Oak is a large, very old oak tree that’s been battered and bruised over the...
Heart of Louisiana: Sallier Oak