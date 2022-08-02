SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 1, 2022.

Tyler Lawrence Landry III, 26, Lake Charles: Robbery.

Akeem Travon Chopane, 30, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Jose Saul Del Cid-Marquez, 45, Lake Charles: Carless operation; driver must be licensed; first offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Caleb Theol Leblanc, 31, Vinton: Property damage under $1,000; attempted theft of a motor vehicle worth under $5,000.

Spencer Michael Scott, 28, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark; possession of marijuana.

Daisha Nicole Calhoun, 29, Lake Charles: Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; unlawful sale, purchase, or possession of tobacco; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Tyrek Amond Carter, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Jeremy Wade Denagall, 42, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (6 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark.

Trevor Joseph Theriot, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Christopher Terrel Mallet, 35, Lafayette: Contempt of court.

Jermaine Michael Mercadel, 34, New Orleans: Instate detainer.

Stacy Hemenway Simcox, 44, Westlake: Cruelty to juveniles.

Danny Carrier, 58, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges).

