Several local agencies hosting National Night Out tonight

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Area residents will have a chance to get to know their first responders at National Night Out events tonight.

National Night Out events are being held across the nation as chance to build relationships between first responders and the community.

National Night Out events promote “the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” according to the national organization’s website.

Local National Night Out events

  • DeRidder Police Department & Beauregard Sheriff’s Office: 5-8:30 p.m., DeRidder Fairgrounds.
  • Iowa Police Department: 6-8 p.m., Iowa Community Center.
  • Leesville Police Department, Leesville Fire Department & Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office: 5-7 p.m., West Louisiana Forestry Festival Building
  • Sulphur Police Department: 6-8 p.m., West Cal Arena.

