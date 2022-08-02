50/50 Thursdays
RPSO responding to small plane crash near Cheneyville

RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said that deputies are responding to reports of a small plane crash near I-49, mile marker 56.

Details are limited at this time. We are working to get more information.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for details.

