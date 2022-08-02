50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Queen of Clean: Garbage disposal cleaning and deodorizing

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Linda Cobb
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have a one-step cleaning and deodorizing tip for the garbage disposal in your kitchen.

  • Keep the garbage disposal clean, free-flowing and smell-free by filling the sink with three inches of warm water.
  • Add a good handful or about one cup of baking soda.
  • Turn the disposal on and immediately pull the drain plug out. DO NOT pull the sink plug out before you turn on the disposal.
  • The vacuum created will clean out the holes in the garbage disposal and freshen the smell. Rinse with a forceful stream of cool water to rinse any leftover baking soda down the drain.

You can do this whenever you notice odor, or weekly.

This is safe and natural and will not damage pipes or disposal. The suction created by turning the disposal on first and then pulling the plug out of the sink will create enough suction to pull debris through and down the drain.

For more information, visit queenofclean.com.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder
Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say

Latest News

RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
LSP confirms crop duster crashs near Cheneyville
We have a one-step cleaning and deodorizing tip for the garbage disposal in your kitchen.
Queen of Clean: Garbage disposal cleaning
Beauregard Parish School Board
Beauregard Parish goes back to school
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor disqualified from upcoming mayoral election