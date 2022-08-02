Queen of Clean: Garbage disposal cleaning and deodorizing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have a one-step cleaning and deodorizing tip for the garbage disposal in your kitchen.

Keep the garbage disposal clean, free-flowing and smell-free by filling the sink with three inches of warm water.

Add a good handful or about one cup of baking soda.

Turn the disposal on and immediately pull the drain plug out. DO NOT pull the sink plug out before you turn on the disposal.

The vacuum created will clean out the holes in the garbage disposal and freshen the smell. Rinse with a forceful stream of cool water to rinse any leftover baking soda down the drain.

You can do this whenever you notice odor, or weekly.

This is safe and natural and will not damage pipes or disposal. The suction created by turning the disposal on first and then pulling the plug out of the sink will create enough suction to pull debris through and down the drain.

For more information, visit queenofclean.com.

