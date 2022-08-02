Nominate for Sports Person of the Week

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Think your athlete has what it takes to be the KPLC 7 New Sports Person of the Week?

We’re looking for local athletes who have achieved noteworthy accomplishments. That might be a specific accomplishment or their overall body of work.

Whichever the case, if you think your athlete has what it takes to be Sports Person of the Week, send an email to sports@kplctv.com.

