LWC’s ‘Tech Ready’ program offering free career courses

LWC’s “Tech Ready Louisiana” program
LWC’s “Tech Ready Louisiana” program(LWC)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced they are partnering with Coursera to provide over five thousand courses to help individuals develop new skills and increase their career readiness.

Tech Ready Louisiana aims to provide all Louisianians with education and training to help them reach career goals.

These courses will help develop knowledge and skills needed to find employment in areas such as digital skills, data analytics, hospitality, tourism, and healthcare. All courses will be online and self-paced to help work around busy schedules.

“Tech Ready Louisiana will take people from courses to careers,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates.”

Learners can earn a certificate in just three to six months, even those without prior work experience or a college degree. Coursera is one of the world’s largest online learning platforms and works with 250 top universities and companies, reported LWC.

“Technology is creating new opportunities in the workforce, but workers need access to flexible, affordable, and fast-tracked pathways to transition into well-paying jobs of the future,” Coursera CEO Jeff said.

To register for “Tech Ready Louisiana” residents need to be 18 or older and have or create a HiRE account.

Contact your American Job Centers (AJC) to ask about availability for technology services. Click here to find an AJC near you including location and hours.

