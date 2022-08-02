50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana’s U.S. senators react to assault weapon ban bill

Lawmakers up in Washington, D.C., voted to ban assault weapons throughout the country. Both Louisiana senators gave their thoughts on this bill.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, July 29, members of the U.S. House of Representatives passed one of the widest-ranging gun control bills in decades. The bill that passed by only four votes, strips citizens of the ability to sell, purchase, manufacture or possess a semi-automatic assault rifle.

“That bill will not pass the United States Senate, it probably won’t even come up for a vote,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R).

“The House bill to ban assault weapons is as dead as 4:00 in the United States Senate...and good riddance,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R).

Both of our state’s senators seem certain that is as far as the bill will go. Sen. Cassidy said Congress has already passed the Uvalde Response Act, which he said is more effective and protects 2nd amendment rights.

“It makes great advancements as far as keeping guns out of the hands of criminals, those who would be prone to domestic abuse and those that might do a rampage shooting such as happened in Uvalde but has also happened in a Lafayette movie theatre a couple of years ago,” Sen. Cassidy added.

“The House Democrats believe that the United States constitution’s Bill of Rights is an al a carte menu. They can pick and choose,” Sen. Kennedy explained.

While things in Washington are debated, here at home, a new law that addresses concealed carry permits went into effect on Monday, August 1. The new law allows military veterans and active-duty troopers in the state to conceal carry a handgun without the need for a concealed carry permit. The original bill would have expanded that privilege to all adults in the state without a criminal record. Afraid that it would not have the votes needed to pass, it was amended to only pertain to veterans and active-duty troopers.

