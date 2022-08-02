Leesville church deemed total loss after New Year’s Day fire to be rebuilt

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Christian Living Fellowship Church is being rebuilt after a fire earlier this year.

“We had to completely cut it from front to back,” Pastor Bobby Ganaway said.

Ganaway explains the church was deemed a total loss after a fire left the building and its contents unsalvageable.

According to the State Fire Marshal, just before 2:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, local fire departments responded to reports of a fire at the church. Upon their investigation, officials found remnants of fireworks near the fire’s origin.

Pastor Ganaway said the church was relatively new, having just been built in 2016. Rather than just seeing the negatives, he said they are choosing to see this as an opportunity to grow.

“Whatever the enemy did for destruction, we are going to let God change for his glory,” Ganaway said.

Ganaway said they’ve expanded the children’s and nursery ministries and relocated the sanctuary to better serve the church’s growing congregation.

“Since we had to tear that side completely down, we redesigned it and reconfigured it,” Ganaway said. “We’ve got the set up now where we can hopefully sit twice as much as we had on this side.”

As of now, the congregation is still meeting in a temporary location and will until at least the first phase on construction is complete, which Ganaway said he hopes will be by the end of the year.

“This took us by surprise, and of course we were heartbroken, but you know what? We are just going to let God be God and really see something amazing come out of this,” Ganaway said.

The State Fire Marshal said they believe this is as far as they can get into the investigation without additional information or evidence. Because of this, they have closed the investigation.

