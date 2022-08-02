Former McNeese cheer captain, 2022 graduate joins Saints Cheer Krewe

New Orleans, La. (KPLC) - A former McNeese State University cheerleading captain is exchanging her blue and gold for black and gold - she was selected to join the Saints Cheer Krewe for the 2022 season.

Jordyn Knighton, a native of Sulphur, graduated from McNeese this year with a Bachelor of Arts in English education.

Knighton has been a gymnast from a young age and started cheering in her sophomore year at Sulphur High.

“I have already made lifelong friends throughout this process and I cannot believe that I get the opportunity to be an NFL Cheerleader! This is so surreal and I can’t wait to cheer in the Dome!” Knighton said.

