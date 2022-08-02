FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More Rain Likely Today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A warm start to our August. We hit 92 in Lake Charles yesterday. 93 being the average high this time of year. 101 degrees is the record for today, set in 1998. Our normal overnight low is around 76. d Jennings. 80 in Sulphur. 85 Cameron. The dew points, no shocker…70s. 74 Lake Charles and Chennault. 76 in Sulphur. Our visibility across the area is good. Ten miles plus. Stormvision HD Radar showed some early showers and thunderstorms developing north of Lake Charles towards the Reeves/Ragley/Topsy area along highway 190. I do expect showers with some thunderstorms to develop for Lake Charles this afternoon.

Hot and humid pattern with a few storms (KPLC)

As we look at futurecast this afternoon, showers scattered, but Lake Charles could see up to an inch of rain. Jennings and areas near (Jeff Davis Parish) look to see the bulk of their rain Wednesday. As we look at the longer range-futurecast, Thursday has shower potential, but it should be lighter rain. nothing major or severe expected Thursday-Friday, the rest of your work week. Spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Lake Charles could see up to an inch of rain today. (KPLC)

Your “umbrellacast” has our shower chances at 70% today. The rainfall outlook for the seven day is generally looking wetter. An inch or so, that is still not a lot. Areas east are expecting more. More along the lines of 2-3″. The tropics continue to look quiet, and this looks to extend out another five days, at least from today’s perspective.

No development expected over the next 5 days (KPLC)

Clouds here and there for your Tuesday, hot and muggy. A high of 92. Winds south 5-10 mph. Our “feels Like” could be close to 110 degrees Becoming partly cloudy tonight and a low of 77. Shower chances end early.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, a high of 92.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and a high of 91. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday: We have an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. With a greater chance of more widespread rain, a high near 90.

Saturday: a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, a high of 90.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 91. Shower and thunderstorm chances at 60%.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 92.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 89. Shower and thunderstorm chances at 50%

Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

