FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Higher rain chances over the next few days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While today brought a good coverage of scattered thunderstorms, we’re in store for more over the days ahead with an even better coverage of storms on the way for Wednesday.

A disturbance from the north will interact with our hot and humid air to set off a round of scattered thunderstorms again by late-morning and afternoon and the chances will be high even for our northern parishes where storms could start to fire off before the noon hour. These will be capable of heavy downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning so make sure to head indoors when thunder roars.

Tomorrow won’t be the only day for increased rain chances, as a deeper surge of tropical moisture Thursday into Friday brings another high chance of rain with heavier downpours at times. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be likely Saturday and Sunday as well.

The tropics remain shut down thanks to a large plume of dry Saharan Dust moving across the entire development region of the Atlantic and that will keep things quiet in the tropics over the next several days. It’s important to note though that over 85% of tropical activity happens after August 1st, so now isn’t the time to let our guards down!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

