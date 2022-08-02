DOTD adds new restrictions on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are new speeding restrictions being set up on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge.
If you cross the bridge in less than 19 minutes, you can receive a speeding ticket.
If you become a repeat offender, you could be fined up to a thousand dollars.
The Department of Transportation and Development plan to have cameras and traffic signs up within a year.
