DOTD adds new restrictions on Atchafalaya Basin bridge

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are new speeding restrictions being set up on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge.

If you cross the bridge in less than 19 minutes, you can receive a speeding ticket.

If you become a repeat offender, you could be fined up to a thousand dollars.

The Department of Transportation and Development plan to have cameras and traffic signs up within a year.

