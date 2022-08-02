Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning August 16, 2022.

The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.

Registration and a meet and greet will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Iowa Middle School, located at 401 W. Miller Avenue in Iowa. A parent or guardian must attend with the child.

The academy days will be on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The schedule for the academy is as follows:

August 16 - Meet and greet

August 20 - Dispatch

August 27 - Patrol/K9

September 3 - Detectives

September 10 - FIU

September 17- ACT-Team/Marine

To register please fill out the following online form. Due to limited seating, pre-registration is required.

For more information or for any questions please call (337) 936-1746.

