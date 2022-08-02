7-In-Seven Countdown: Top Class of 2023 Prospects from SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school football is just around the corner, and teams are starting to return to the football field for practice, which means we have reached the final week of our 7-In-Seven Countdown. This week we are counting down the top-seven Class of 2023 Prospects from Southwest Louisiana.

7. Noah Larue, Cornerback, Hamilton Christian

Coming in at number seven is Hamilton Christian cornerback, Noah Larue. Larue is entering his first season with the Warriors, and is already making an impact, head coach Ragan McDaniel says Larue has fit in like a puzzle piece with the Warriors, and has become somewhat of a leader as well.

The 6′3″ 205lb cornerback is speedy, and has the strength, and speed to play almost anywhere on the defensive side of the ball. He is eager to learn everything he can, and is constantly asking questions to improve his craft, and be the best he can for Hamilton Christian in 2022.

The Warriors are set to face a lot of run oriented teams in 2022, which will allow for Larue to move around to the strong side, and he can also be placed on man coverage if needed, as he has the ability to lock down opposing wide receivers. Hamilton Christian gets their 2022 season started at home on Thursday, September 1st against Grand Lake.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.