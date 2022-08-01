SWLA Back-to-School Events
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Back-to-school events in Southwest Louisiana.
Send your event, with a flier, to news@kplctv.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
- Gordon Gives Backpacks: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (while supplies last), Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, 3042 Ryan St., Lake Charles. Free backpacks filled with school supplies for K-5 students. One per student, three per family.
- First Baptist Church Westlake Back-to-School Bash: 5 to 8 p.m., 2617 Westwood Rd. Free food, water slides, games.
Friday, Aug. 5
- Allstar Buick GMC Backpack Giveaway Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1180 Napoleon St., Sulphur. 100 free backpacks filled with school supplies, food trucks, jumps.
Saturday, Aug. 6
- District 2 Back-to-School Bash: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., MLK Recreation Center, 2009 N. Simmons St., Lake Charles. Treats, giveaways, games.
Saturday, Aug. 13
- Prien Lake Mall Back-to-School Bash: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dillard’s Court. Free school supplies, giveaways, fun activities.
- Loving our Community (Pleasant Grove Church): 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., 2700 Broad Street. Free new and gently used clothes, food, blood pressure checks and sugar tests. Jump house.
Saturday, Aug. 20
- Governor’s Office of Community Programs Back-to-School Community Fair: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1401 Moeling St., Lake Charles. Free school supplies, food trucks, entertainment.
