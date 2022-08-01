50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 31, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 31, 2022.

Damien Dominic Arvie, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana; disturbing the peace.

Chad Everett Jones, 31, Starks: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Richard Dean Shetler II, 30, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Tyreisha Renee Lede, 26, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Justin Aaron Hooper, 32, Lake Charles: Identity theft of $1,000 or more.

Joshua Lee Faul, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jessica Ellen Gann, 31, Sulphur: First offense battery of a dating partner; home invasion.

Isiah Alphonso Valdez, 30, Lake Charles: Robbery.

Kade Dean Hammett, 21, DeQuincy: Theft under $5,000; trespassing.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

