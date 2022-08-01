Sulphur Police hold recruiting event

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Many employers are struggling to stay staffed and law enforcement agencies are no exception.

As a result, the Sulphur Police Department is hoping to recruit some more officers saying they’re an essential part of the community’s safety.

The department recently hosted a recruiting event on Saturday, July 30, 2022, hoping to grow their team as three residents showed up to see if they have what it takes to be in law enforcement.

The 100-yard sprint was just one of the skills the participants had to complete at the Sulphur Police Department open tryouts. Officers say such tests are important as physical fitness is a large part of the job.

“The physical fitness test is to test their abilities to make sure they have some sort of physical capabilities because sometimes this job does get physical,” says Sgt. Nicholas Johnson.

Sgt. Johnson says the department is facing staffing issues just like everyone else.

“Today to do our open tryouts, we are currently down numbers in our staff. We need jailors and patrol officers.”

But Sgt. Johnson says even with a staff shortage they’re still doing everything they can to keep Sulphur residents safe.

“You might not see us but we’re still out there, we still have good numbers of patrolmen out there and patrol women, out there patrolling the streets. But we’re still out there, we’re moving and getting it done. it’s not as bad as it looks, but we can always use extra help.”

The Sulphur Police Department says their physical requirements are important in order to be successful on the job.

In order to become a jailor, you must score a 200 on their physical aptitude test, and to be a patrol officer, you need at least 250. The department says it makes an effort to hold recruitment events at least twice a year. So, if you missed to opportunity over the weekend and want to try out, contact the Sulphur Police Department to see when the next event will be.

