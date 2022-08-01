Some SWLA schools qualify for free breakfasts, lunches
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some public schools in SWLA will provide free meals to all students this school year.
- Calcasieu Parish: All students get free breakfast and lunch, no documentation required, through Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).
- Cameron Parish: All students get free breakfast and lunch, no documentation required, through CEP.
- Allen Parish: All students in Oakdale, Oberlin and Reeves get free breakfast and lunch. For other schools, apply for free and reduced meals HERE.
- Beauregard Parish: Apply for free and reduced meals HERE.
- Jeff Davis Parish: All students at Elton Elementary, Lake Arthur Elementary and Jennings Elementary get free lunch. For other schools, apply for free and reduced meals HERE.
- Vernon Parish: West Leesville Elementary and East Leesville Elementary will receive school-wide free lunches. School Board officials are hoping that other schools will qualify in the future. Apply for free and reduced meals HERE.
