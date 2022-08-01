50/50 Thursdays
Some SWLA schools qualify for free breakfasts, lunches

School Lunch
School Lunch(WABI)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some public schools in SWLA will provide free meals to all students this school year.

  • Calcasieu Parish: All students get free breakfast and lunch, no documentation required, through Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).
  • Cameron Parish: All students get free breakfast and lunch, no documentation required, through CEP.
  • Allen Parish: All students in Oakdale, Oberlin and Reeves get free breakfast and lunch. For other schools, apply for free and reduced meals HERE.
  • Beauregard Parish: Apply for free and reduced meals HERE.
  • Jeff Davis Parish: All students at Elton Elementary, Lake Arthur Elementary and Jennings Elementary get free lunch. For other schools, apply for free and reduced meals HERE.
  • Vernon Parish: West Leesville Elementary and East Leesville Elementary will receive school-wide free lunches. School Board officials are hoping that other schools will qualify in the future. Apply for free and reduced meals HERE.

