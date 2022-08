Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s one of the first physical ‘signs’ of progress at the Capital One Tower.

Hertz Investment Group now has a sign in front of the building announcing the rebuild.

The building has sat in its current boarded-up state since Hurricane Laura - vacant for nearly two years.

Hertz said in July that work would begin in August.

