50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse charges in Ascension Parish

Michael Tyler, 52
Michael Tyler, 52(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - New Orleans born rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, 52, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail on several charges over the weekend.

According to a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), on Saturday, July 30 just before midnight, deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to a sexual assault.

Arrest records show detectives interviewed the victim, who sustained minor injuries during the attack.

After investigating, Tyler was reportedly identified as a suspect, the arrest report went on to say.

Tyler was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31.

He is facing several charges including first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery – strangulation, false Imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

A bail amount has not been set yet, according to jail records.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder

Latest News

Rain chances remain in the forecast for the afternoon ahead
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers this morning, rain chances around for much of the week
SWLA Arrest Report - July 31, 2022
KPLC First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms move into our area to start the work week
Daily Showers and Storms Return For the Week
A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in her back during a trail ride July 30, 2022, in...
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back