LDH releases emergency rule on abortions

(Source: Wolfgang Moroder / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Health has released an emergency declaration detailing the list of conditions deeming an unborn child “medically futile.” 

If an unborn child were found to have one of these conditions, a physician would be able to perform an abortion.

Medically futile means the child has a profound or incurable genetic condition that is not considered compatible with life. A few of the conditions that fall under this declaration include:

  • Meckel-Gruber Syndrome
  • Brittle Bone Disease
  • Hydrops
  • Any medical condition two physicians have found to be incompatible with life

This emergency rule is only temporary, and it can only remain in place for up to 180 days or until a final rule is in place. The rule comes in light of the ongoing legal battle over the state’s abortion trigger law. As of last July 29, 2022, abortions are banned in Louisiana in most instances.

